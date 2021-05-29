WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (25-0) vs. Jorge Linares (47-5)

Luke Irwin: Linares might not be quite what he was, but that Loma fight wasn’t that long ago. He’s still a problem. Linares is going to give Haney all he can handle and keep him on his toes, but Haney is just too young, too fast, and too athletic. Haney via UD.

WBC World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Chantelle Cameron (c) (13-0) vs. Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3)

Luke: Hernandez hasn’t fought for a world title in almost eight years to the day. Cameron has lost one ROUND in her last three fights on one judge’s scorecard. Cameron via UD.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Azinga Fuzile (14-1) vs. Martin Joseph Ward (24-1-2)

Luke: Fuzile isn’t facing a Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov-esque bulldozer that TKO’d him in his last bout, but Ward has enough power to keep him honest, and can outbox him, as well. Ward via UD.

2021 Picks Record: 65-36 (64.4%)

Related

View the original article on