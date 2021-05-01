Vacant WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship: Dereck Chisora (32-10) vs. Joseph Parker (28-2)

Luke Irwin: Well, terrific. After a phone call from Chisora’s mother finally resolved the secondary ring-walk issue, one of the most bizarre pre-fight issues has apparently been cleaned up. Chisora will come out swinging, like he usually does, but Parker is simply more refined, and the heat that overwhelmed Chisora’s opponents in the past simply won’t do it against a world-title-level competitor in Parker, and certainly won’t in the year our lord 2021, when Chisora is 37 years of age. Parker via R10 TKO.

WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (17-0) vs. Craig Richards (16-1-1)

Luke: After coming up throwing absolute heat, Bivol has become a bit of a decision fighter. Granted, they’re wide decisions, but it is what it is. Richards is the BBBofC British champ at 175lbs, but the fight before that, he drew Chad Sugden in an 8-rounder. He really has no notable wins on his dance card. Bivol via UD.

WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO World Women’s Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (17-0) vs. Natasha Jonas (9-1-1)

Luke: A rematch from their 2012 Olympic bout, which Taylor won 26-15. Jonas was one point on the scorecards away from being a world champion at junior lightweight in her last outing against Terri Harper, so she’s a legit challenger. I think Jonas gives Taylor all she can handle, but Taylor bested her once, and it isn’t like she’s gotten worse since 2012. Harper layed out the blueprint for keeping Jonas and her considerable hands at over twelve rounds, of which Jonas doesn’t have much experience with. Taylor cements it in the championship rounds. Taylor via SD.

Vacant IBO World Lightweight Championship: James Tennyson (28-3) vs. Jovanni Straffon (23-3-1)

Luke: Tennyson via R7 TKO.

2021 Picks Record: 59-33 (64.1%)

