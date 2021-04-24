WBO World Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (32-1) vs. Christopher Diaz (26-2)

Luke Irwin: After failing to capture the WBO World Junior Lightweight title against Masayuki Ito, Diaz dropped down to featherweight and…got routed by Shakur Stevenson for two secondary titles two years ago. Two decisions over two middling fighters and here we are. Not exactly a runaway freight train of momentum. Navarrete via R7 TKO.

Super Middleweight Bout: Demond Nicholson (23-3-1) vs. Edgar Berlanga (16-0)

Luke: We know what this is. Berlanga via R1 TKO.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Josue Vargas (18-1) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2)

Luke: Vargas via UD.

