WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jamel Herring (c) (22-2) vs. Carl Frampton (28-2)

Luke Irwin: Frampton hasn’t looked great against a quality opponent since 2018, but Herring is no spring chicken, either. A legit competitive world title fight. The marquee fight of the week. This really could go either way, but I like the way Herring’s looked a little better recently. Herring via UD.

Vacant WBO International Junior Bantamweight Championship: Donnie Nietes (42-1-5) vs. Pablo Carrillo (25-7-1)

Luke: Nietes via SD.

WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Championship: Zhankosh Turarov (c) (24-0) vs. Tyrone McKenna (21-2-1)

Luke: Turarov hasn’t fought since July 2019, so I expect McKenna to bank some early rounds before Turarov figures it out later in the fight. Turarov via R8 TKO.

2021 Picks Record: 32-24 (57.1%)

