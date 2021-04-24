Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can go on vacation and experience what shitting your pants can feel like at terminal velocity!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kamaru Usman -375 over Jorge Masvidal ($40)

Weili Zhang -210 over Rose Namajunas ($15)

Valentina Shevchenko -500 over Jessica Andrade ($15)

Emanuel Navarrete -1000 over Christopher Diaz ($25)

Uriah Hall +110 over Chris Weidman ($5)

Sure, Masvidal had absolutely nothing for Usman, but he had no time to prepare. Sure. But what is his path to victory, exactly? Especially against an Usman who’s had time to prepare specifically for Masvidal? Jorge is going to counting lights for the better part of a half-hour.

After the way Weili dotted up Joanna Jedrzejczyk, impregnating her forehead, I don’t quite see Rose’s avenue to victory. She has a monster chin and can withstand whatever Rose could throw at her. Rose is going to have to pitch an almost perfect game with her distance and precision, but she’s too liable to wade in for a fight, and Zhang will be right there waiting.

Last Week: $ +4.23

Year To Date: $ -33.85

