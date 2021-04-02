Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can brag about having an encyclopedic knowledge of a sport you’ve watched for three months!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Jamel Herring -110 over Carl Frampton ($5)
- Zhankhozh Kulaikhmet -450 over Tyrone McKenna ($30)
- Patricio Freire -250 over Emmanuel Sanchez ($50)
- Jack May +475 over Tyrell Fortune ($5)
- Chris Gonzalez -275 over Roger Huerta ($10)
Frampton hasn’t looked great against a quality opponent since 2018, but Herring is no spring chicken, either. A legit competitive world title fight. I was going to pick whomever was the underdog, which is Herring here.
Pitbull has been absolutely dominant, holding two championships, and he already has a unanimous decision win over Sanchez.
Last Week: $ -22.70
Year To Date: $ -85.86
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
