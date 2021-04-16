Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be generational wealthy enough to make the most vapid quotes on Earth!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Phil Davis +170 over Vadim Nemkov ($5)

Jake Paul -150 over Ben Askren ($15)

Robert Whittaker -260 over Kelvin Gastelum ($50)

Chase Sherman +105 over Andrei Arlovski ($20)

Drakkar Klose +105 over Jeremy Stephens ($10)

These two battled in 2018 at Bellator 209, with Nemkov prevailing by split-decision, with scorecards all around Twitter varying on who won it. It truly could have gone either way, and while Nemkov has been on a roll since then, it doesn’t seem like either’s games have differentiated enough for it to go any other way, so I’m taking whomever is the underdog.

Gastelum looked absolutely toast after his loss to Adesanya. He looked slow, stiff, not dynamic or violent at all. A decision win over Ian Heinisch isn’t inspiring, especially against a Bobby Knuckles that’s looked really good since his loss to Izzy. Gastelum is still a very tough out and has a granite chin, but this should probably be a shutout.

Last Week: $ +24.59

Year To Date: $ -38.08

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on