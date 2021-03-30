A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Lennox Clarke +650 over Willy Hutchinson

Notable New Champions:

Krush 53kg Champion: Kazuki Miburo

Kazuki Miburo Titan Fighting Championship Flyweight Champion: Victor Dias

Victor Dias UFC Heavyweight Champion: Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou WBO Global Welterweight Champion: Michael McKinson

Michael McKinson BBBofC British Junior Middleweight Champion: Ted Cheeseman

Ted Cheeseman K-1 Cruiserweight Champion: Sina Karimian

Sina Karimian IBO World Women’s Featherweight Champion: Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Champion: Alberto Ezequiel Melian

Alberto Ezequiel Melian Commonwealth/BBBofC British Super Middleweight Champion: Lennox Clarke

Going Forward:

King of the Mountain: After five and a half years and thirteen fights in the UFC, Francis Ngannou is at long last the UFC Heavyweight champion after a thunderous knockout of Stipe Miocic Saturday night. Stipe, as he always is, was gracious in defeat after finally being removed from the throne for the second time. A Day of Revenge: But before Ngannou could get Miocic back for his previous defeat at his hands over three years prior, it was Dillian Whyte viciously putting away Alexander Povetkin in Gibralter after he was stunningly put away from the Russian last August. Here We Go, Again: Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but we have Dana White/Jon Jones/money issues again, with Jones immediately running to Twitter. It happens about every six months now and is reliable as the sun. Whether or not Jones-Ngannou ever happens or if the money works out is to be seen, but it’s going to be a long slog to get there.

