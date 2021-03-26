Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can attempt to re-create the great Pizza Hut/Taco Bell/KFC alliance of 1999!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Thomas Almeida +250 over Sean O’Malley ($5)

Stipe Miocic +110 over Francis Ngannou ($10)

Dillian Whyte -375 over Alexander Povetkin ($50)

Chris Kongo -275 over Michael McKinson ($25)

Vicente Luque -240 over Tyron Woodley ($10)

O’Malley is just a bizarre personality that I really have no idea how he’s going to react after suffering his first career loss, especially by getting finished. I’m willing to throw a fiver at Almeida just to see.

Interesting that Miocic is the underdog, here. Sure, it was over three years ago, but Miocic absolutely dominated Ngannou, pitching a shutout with 10-8s to boot. I think Ngannou will offer more resistence this time around, but to be a favorite? I don’t know.

Lost in Povetkin’s miraculous finishing of Dillian Whyte last year was that Whyte was dominating Povetkin until his huge rally. Another year on Povetkin’s age doesn’t help and Whyte is not going to walk into another embarrassment.

Last Week: $ +7.57

Year To Date: $ -63.16

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on