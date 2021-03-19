Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can study to be an expert and have groundbreaking ideas about virus transmission!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kevin Holland -185 over Derek Brunson ($10)

Lawrence Okolie -340 over Krzysztof Glowacki ($30)

Maurice Hooker +800 over Vergil Ortiz Jr. ($5)

Maxi Hughes -400 over Paul Hyland Jr. ($35)

Tai Tuivasa -400 over Harry Sunsucker ($20)

I’m 99% sure that Ortiz bulldozes Hooker, but it’s such a high line against a recent world champion, and Hooker is capable of using some savvy and smoke and mirrors to make a fight close.

Hunsucker, great name, is coming in on a couple days’ notice against a very dangerous heavyweight in Tuivasa.

Last Week: $ -9.23

Year To Date: $ -70.73

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

