Date: December 6, 2003
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2003 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Peter Graham vs. Remy Bonjasky
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 1, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: December 6, 2003
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2003 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
February 7, 2021
February 14, 2021
February 15, 2021
February 21, 2021