Date: July 7, 2004
Card: K-1 World MAX World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Taishin Kohiruimaki
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 8, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: July 7, 2004
Card: K-1 World MAX World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
February 12, 2021
February 20, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 8, 2021