The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

5. Vacant LFA Light Heavyweight Championship: Fabio Cherant (6-1) vs. Myron Dennis (18-7)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 3: Cherant is a submission ace and can slap on a number of them.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: LFA titles are hot potatoes, you touch it just long enough to sign your big-league deal.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 14

t3. WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Patrick Teixeira (c) (31-1) vs. Brian Carlos Castano (16-0-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 2: Neither of these two have fought in 15 months, sooooo we might be in for a bunch of rounds knocking off the rust.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5: This is how interim titles are supposed to work, Teixeira was the interim WBO champion, who then got elevated to world champion. This isn’t an excuse to have three champions per division, WBA.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 16

t3. IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Joseph Diaz (c) (31-1) vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (15-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 3: Rakhimov will be a capable challenger down the road, but I think it might be a bit too much right now. He was the IBO champ at 130lbs, but he lacks even a marginally good win.

Excitement: 3: The young challenger has absolute dynamite in his hands, and while Diaz isn’t one for a bombing, he can make it interesting.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 16

2. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (17-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 3: Usman is impossible to gauge as far as what kind of fight you’re going to get. Will he give you a firefight like he did with Colby Covington, or will there be a lot of clinching and foot-stomping like against Jorge Masvidal. Usman fights incredibly smart, which is great for him, but not always for the viewing public.

Juice: 3: Seven months later after we were supposed to get it, and two postponements later, we’re finally (fingers crossed) getting Usman-Burns.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 2

Total: 17

1. Vacant WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Joe Smith Jr. (26-3) vs. Maxim Vlasov (45-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, ESPN

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 3

Juice: 2: After 77 combined professional bouts and multiple failed world title challenges, either Smith or Vlasov is walking away a legitimate world champion.

Prestige: 4: This was the championship that Canelo defeated Sergey Kovalev for, then promptly abandoned because he didn’t want to fight at light heavyweight anymore.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 18

