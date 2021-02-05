Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can flaunt COVID protocol to host an 81-person French orgy!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Britain Hart +105 over Paige Vanzant ($10)

Cody Stamann -550 over Askar Askar ($25)

Cory Sandhagen -400 over Frankie Edgar ($30)

Alistair Overeem +160 over Alexander Volkov ($10)

Timur Valiev -450 over Martin Day ($25)

I know BKFC has put a LOT of money into PVZ, and they might go about this is a nefarious way to see that their investment remains worth it, but PVZ was never known for her boxing of all things in the UFC, and while Hart isn’t a world-beater, she at least has had experience in bare knuckle, which is a whole different ballgame.

I think the line is a little too high on Stamann here, and I’m not totally comfortable putting money on it, but making your UFC debut on short notice is a tough ask, even though I like Askar’s game.

Last Week: $ -8.97

Year To Date: $ -8.97

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

