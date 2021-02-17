Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be a perfectly normal investor in Disney!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Curtis Blaydes -450 over Derrick Lewis ($30)

Tom Aspinall -260 over Andrei Arlovski ($25)

Yana Kunitskaya +220 over Ketlen Vieira ($5)

Otto Wallin -265 over Dominic Breazeale ($30)

Miguel Berchelt -340 over Oscar Valdez ($10)

Unless you’re Francis Ngannou, as a Curtis Blaydes opponent, your fate is pretty much sealed. Looking up at the lights while avoiding lunchbox fists raining down on you.

Arlovski is never totally out of a fight, but against a much younger, more athletic opponent, his hands won’t be able to do much even if he can uncork them.

Last Week: $ -52.73

Year To Date: $ -48.14

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

