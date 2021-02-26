WBC/WBA Super World Super Middleweight Championships: Saul Alvarez (c) (54-1-2) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-2)

Luke Irwin: By some bizarre-ass metric, Yildirim was the WBC mandatory for this slot. Canelo is just a fucking blast to watch these days. He’ll give you your money’s worth most of the time. A limited fighter like Yildirim might look good for a round or hang with Canelo for a little, but over twelve rounds? No, eventually it becomes too much. Alvarez via R7 KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Jerry Forrest (26-4) vs. Zhilei Zhang (22-0)

Luke: Forrest is undersized for a heavyweight, and while Zhang isn’t Sugar Ray Robinson at technical proficiency, he can at least use his size to ugly up a win. Zhang via SD.

Super Middleweight Bout: Diego Pacheco (10-0)vs. Rodolfo Gomez (14-4-1)

Luke: Pacheco via UD.

2021 Picks Record: 19-15 (55.8%)

