A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Li Jingliang +260 over Santiago Ponzinibbio

Notable New Champions:

OPBF Bantamweight Champion: Takuma Inoue

Takuma Inoue

Nick Browne OPBF Welterweight Champion: Ryota Toyoshima

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

RvR: In Holland on Wednesday, kickboxer Robin van Roosmalen was involved in a serious car accident, and he remains in critical condition. His sister, Melissa, was pronounced dead at the scene. His Own Worst Enemy: Once again, one of Sergey Kovalev‘s toughest opponents remains Sergey Kovalev. Kovy was busted for synthetic testosterone, and his upcoming bout with Bektemir Melikuziev is cancelled. A Blessed Winner: Max Holloway showed that he’s far from done and belongs in the title contention, after an absolute walloping of Calvin Kattar in the main event of the UFC’s 2021 debut card on ABC.

