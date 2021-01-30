IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Plant (c) (20-0) vs. Caleb Truax (31-4-2)

Luke Irwin: World championship boxing on network TV, finally PBC taking advantage of the airwaves. Truax has problems with hard punchers with pressure, and BOY, is Plant one of those. If a fighter lays in the weeds, like James DeGale did in their first bout, Truax can bank rounds, but I don’t think Plant will give him that chance. Plant via R7 TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Darmani Rock (17-0) vs. Michael Coffie (11-0)

Luke: Two big boys with quality power and the amateur chops behind then. Both are 6’5″ and use their reach reasonably well. This is a toss-up for me, so I’m going with the younger, more accomplished, better moving fighter. Rock via R7 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: All Rivera (21-4) vs. Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1)

Luke: Barthelemy via UD.

Related

View the original article on