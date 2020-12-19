Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (13-2) vs. Stephen Thompson (15-4-1)

Luke Irwin: I never doubt or bet against Wonderboy’s ability to ugly up a fight and escape with a win on the cards. Thompson via SD.

Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (28-7) vs. Marlon Vera (16-6-1)

Luke: Is this the end of the line for Aldo? Is the gas tank finally on E? That’s the main storyline in this co-main, as Aldo has dropped three fights in a row for the first time in his career. He’ll be facing a fighter in Vera who derailed the Sugar Sean hype train by disengaging his foot from the rest of his body. Whether that win was a fluke or not, we’ll see, but it’s a definite step up for Vera, who’s never been finished in his career, against Aldo, who might be making his final stand. Aldo via SD.

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (11-1) vs. Michel Pereira (24-11)

Luke: Kalinn walked through his first two UFC opponents in a combined 57 seconds. It’ll be a harder road to hoe against Pereira, who’s only lost by T/KO once in his 35 career fights. I admire Williams’s power, and he’s gone to the cards before in his career, so he’s not a gasser. I’m just curious what kind of fighter he’ll be in the cage with an actual UFC fighter for more than a minute. I think Pereira uses his experience to keep Khaos at bay and finds a submission late once he takes him into some deeper waters. Pereira via R3 Submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (23-7-1) vs. Rob Font (17-4)

Luke: Moraes is always a gamer and always comes to fight, but it looks like he’s becoming a little chinny in his thirties, which is trouble against someone as sharp and precise as Font. Font via R2 TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy (7-2) vs. Marcin Tybura (20-6)

Luke: Hardy is still a one-note fighter, and as he showed against Volkov, a well-rounded fighter who knows how to get out of trouble and has a good gas tank can pose problems. Tybura via R2 Submission.

2020 Picks Record: 169-78 (68.4%)

