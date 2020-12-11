Junior Lightweight Bout: Shakur Stevenson (14-0) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2)

Luke: This is certainly not the fight we want to see Stevenson having at this point in his career. Alas, here we are. Stevenson should take this easily without pressing too hard. Stevenson via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Felix Verdejo (27-1) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1)

Luke: A longtime Latino lightweight champion takes on a longtime Asian lightweight champion in a bout to get into world title contention in a loaded division. There’s no shame in losing to Teofimo Lopez, as Nakatani did, but it’ll be interesting to see how he bounces back after that first loss. While Verdejo hasn’t faced a fighter the likes of Lopez, he also has a much stronger dance card than Nakatani. Verdejo via UD.

Junior Flyweight Bout: Jesse Rodriguez (12-0) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2)

Luke: Rodriguez via UD.

