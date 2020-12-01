Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can spend your time carefully navigating the tricky Internet waters to not wind up opening the wrong door!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Errol Spence Jr. -500 over Danny Garcia ($30)

Billy Joe Saunders -2000 over Martin Murray ($50)

Ovince Saint Preux +135 over Jamahal Hill ($5)

Jack Hermansson +110 over Marvin Vettori ($5)

Jordan Leavitt -400 over Matt Wiman ($10)

Scott Christ said it exactly right. This should have happened a few years ago at a lower weight. But here we are.

Garcia rightfully has taken flak for having a weak dance card, so while it’s good he’s finally facing a top-10 P4P opponent, when was his last win over a championship-level opponent? Robert Guerrero? That was nearly five years ago.

Keep making OSP an underdog against prospects. Go right ahead, keep on it, he doesn’t care.

Last Week: $ +12.02

Year To Date: $ -244.59

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

