Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can demand a trade, no-show training camp, and come back in tip-top shape!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Saul Alvarez -750 over Callum Smith ($65)
- Stephen Thompson -110 over Geoffrey Neal ($5)
- Alex Morono +190 over Anthony Pettis ($10)
- Marcin Tybura -105 over Greg Hardy ($5)
- Rick Glenn -340 over Carlton Minus ($15)
Few boxers are on Canelo’s level, but Smith has a legitimate claim of being the best in the world at super middleweight.
I never doubt or bet against Wonderboy’s ability to ugly up a fight and escape with a win on the cards.
Pettis’s fights since October 2018: Stopped by Tony Ferguson, miracle Hail Mary knockout in a fight he was badly losing against Stephen Thompson, loss to Nate Diaz, stopped by Carlos Diego Ferreira, and narrow decision over the corpse of Donald Cerrone. He shouldn’t be a -250 favorite over anyone.
Last Week: $ +33.89
Year To Date: $ -209.70
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for December 18-20