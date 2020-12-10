Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can rise and fall with the oddsmakers!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Anthony Joshua -1000 over Kubrat Pulev ($50)

Mackenzie Dern -190 over Virna Jandiroba ($15)

Deiveson Figueiredo -335 over Brandon Moreno ($20)

Charles Oliveira +145 over Tony Ferguson ($10)

Cub Swanson +130 over Daniel Pineda ($5)

Moreno has never been finished in his pro career, but I’m throwing all my weight behind Figueiredo being the next great flyweight and gets one in the title rounds.

I think Oliveira catches Tony. He might take a bit of a whooping for a round or two, but he’s so goddamned slick and fast that I think Tony makes a wrong move or tries to put him away and Oliveira catches him in a submission.

Last Week: $ +1.00

Year To Date: $ -243.59

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on