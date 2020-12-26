Catchweight Bout: David Morrell (3-0) vs. Mike Gavronski (26-3-1)

Luke Irwin: Morell, the decorated Cuban amateur, won the interim WBA world title in his last fight, giving Lennox Allen his first career loss, but he will not defend it today, as he missed weight. Gavronski doesn’t have a high-level win, and while Morrell is inexperienced as a pro, there’s nothing Gavronski can show Morrell that he hasn’t seen. Morrell via UD.

Middleweight Bout: James Kirkland (34-2) vs. Juan Macias Montiel (21-4-2)

Luke: This is both boxers’ only fights of 2020, so the ring rust should affect them evenly. And all things equal, Kirkland is just a level above. Kirkland via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Jesus Alejandro Ramos (13-0) vs. Naim Nelson (14-4)

Luke: Ramos via R4 KO.

2020 Picks Record: 178-81 (68.7%)

