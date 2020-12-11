Date: October 22, 2004
Card: UFC 50
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship
Venue: Trump Plaza
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Dec 11, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: October 22, 2004
Card: UFC 50
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship
Venue: Trump Plaza
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Share:
November 29, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 10, 2020
December 9, 2020