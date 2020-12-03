Date: October 3, 2007
Card: K-1 World MAX 2007 Finals
Championship(s): K-1 MAX 2007 Championship
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Masato II
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Dec 3, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: October 3, 2007
Card: K-1 World MAX 2007 Finals
Championship(s): K-1 MAX 2007 Championship
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
November 10, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 12, 2020
November 4, 2020