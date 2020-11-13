WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (36-0) vs. Kell Brook (39-2)

Luke Irwin: Brook is still a big name, but what was his last big win? Shawn Porter. In August of 2014. Six damned years and change ago. When he stepped up in competition? Back to back knockouts at the hands of GGG and Errol Spence. This is still a stay-busy fight for Bud against a name before a possible unification bout once Errol Spence and Manny Pacquiao are available. Brook’s hands are still decent, and there’s a chance he could land a Hail Mary, but there’s a much, much better chance of him getting posterized. Crawford via R8 KO.

WBA “Regular” World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Joshua Franco (c) (17-2) vs. Andrew Moloney (21-1)

Luke: In a really fun tilt in June, Moloney, coming in as a -1400 favorite, dropped his title to Franco, and suffered his first career professional loss. This time around, Moloney is the underdog, but vows to do things differently after watching his first contest. Did he take Franco too lightly? Or did Franco figure out the Australian? Moloney is the more talented boxer, and I’m betting on the underdog to make adjustments, and get back to his more technically-proficient background to outpoint Franco. Moloney via UD.

Bantamweight Bout: Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-1) vs. Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-1)

Luke: Greer Jr. via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 142-73 (66.0%)

