A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Jack Cullen +500 over John Docherty

Notable New Champions:

Interim WBC World Female Junior Featherweight Champion: Rachel Ball

Rachel Ball Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Super Heavyweight Champion: Chad Fields

Chad Fields BBBofC British Middleweight Champion: Denzel Bentley

Denzel Bentley WBA Continental Bantamweight Champion: Ukashir Farooq

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

Nevada!: In the mere span of a few hours, in two separate locales in Las Vegas, the Nevada State Athletic Commission was exposed with their pants around their ankles. First, in the main event of UFC Fight Night from the UFC APEX, judge Chris Lee was apparently watching The Mandalorian as he awarded the fight to Paul Felder, while everyone else in the viewing world had it for Rafael dos Anjos, and then a couple hours later, in an even more bizarre scene, in a folly combined with long-disgraced referee Russell Mora and twenty-six (26!) minutes of replay to see if a jab caused an injury, the world title rematch between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney was ruled a no-contest. Bob Arum threatened to “get the fuck out of Vegas”, he was so incensed. As a viewer, I can certainly echo that statement, as this was a highly-anticipated rematch that went down the shitter. The Top Dog: The crown-jewel of Bellator, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, champion at both featherweight and lightweight, the two marquee weight classes in Bellator’s history, both defended his 145lb title AND advanced in Bellator’s Featherweight Grand Prix in the main event of Bellator 252, flattening Pedro Carvalho in the first round. A Bridge to Nowhere: There’s a problem with too many world championships in boxing, to the point that even Floyd Mayweather has even said it needs to stop. So what does the World Boxing Council up and do? CREATE ANOTHER WEIGHT CLASS, DAMN YOU! That’s right, “bridgerweight“, is a 225lb limit weight class that absolutely nobody asked for.

