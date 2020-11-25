Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can take your private helicopter to lift off from your grandma’s back yard to avoid members of your family!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Devin Clark +110 over Anthony Smith ($25)

Jake Paul -210 over Nate Robinson ($20)

Joe Joyce +325 over Daniel Dubois ($10)

Curtis Blaydes -400 over Derrick Lewis ($40)

Ashlee Evans-Smith -135 over Norma Dumont ($5)

Smith looked very poor in his return fight after literally having the teeth beaten out his head by Glover Teixeira, and got shut out and nearly TKO’ed by leg kicks. That kind of hellacious beating that he took by Glover can break a fighter and you will not get me to bet on him after that.

I know Dubois is younger, more exciting, more hype around him, but what has he shown that’s made him a -450 favorite over Joyce? Yes, Joyce is 35, but he didn’t start his pro career until he was 31, and his amateur career until his 20s. There’s not a ton of heavy miles on him. Joyce has the technique, the better wins, and the experience. This may bite me, but I’m thinking this goes the distance with Joyce edging Dubois on the cards.

Last Week: $ +27.17

Year To Date: $ -256.61

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

