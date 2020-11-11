Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can put together enough cash to bring Urban Meyer back to his first head coaching gig!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Terence Crawford -1400 over Kell Brook ($60)

Andrew Moloney +160 over Joshua Franco ($10)

Rafael dos Anjos -190 over Paul Felder ($15)

Sean Strickland -115 over Brendan Allen ($5)

Louis Smolka -140 over Jose Quinonez ($10)

Brook is still a big name, but what was his last big win? Shawn Porter. In August of 2014. Six damned years and change ago. When he stepped up in competition? Back to back knockouts at the hands of GGG and Errol Spence. This is still a stay-busy fight for Bud against a name before a possible unification bout once Errol Spence and Manny Pacquiao are available.

In their first encounter in June, Moloney was a -1400 favorite. It’s worth it to lay some cash on him as an underdog this time around.

Last Week: $ +9.97

Year To Date: $ -300.31

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

