WBC Silver/Commonwealth/BBBofC/Vacant EBU European Heavyweight Championships: Daniel Dubois (c) (15-0) vs. Joe Joyce (11-0)

Luke Irwin: I know Dubois is younger, more exciting, more hype around him, but what has he shown that’s made him a -450 favorite over Joyce? Yes, Joyce is 35, but he didn’t start his pro career until he was 31, and his amateur career until his 20s. There’s not a ton of heavy miles on him. Joyce has the technique, the better wins, and the experience. This may bite me, but I’m thinking this goes the distance with Joyce edging Dubois on the cards. Joyce via SD.

WBO European Junior Middleweight Championship: Hamzah Sheeraz (c) (11-0) vs. Guido Nicolas Pitto (26-7-2)

Luke: Pitto is coming off of a first-round TKO over a young, undefeated, power-punching prospect. So, here he takes on (checks notes) ….oh. Sheeraz via R2 TKO.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Abderrazak Houya (14-2) vs. Jack Catterall (25-0)

Luke: Catterall via UD.

Related

View the original article on