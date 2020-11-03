Date: March 3, 2007
Card: UFC 68
Championship(s): UFC Heavyweight Championship (Sylvia)
Venue: Nationwide Arena
Location: Columbus, Ohio
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Randy Couture vs. Tim Sylvia
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 3, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: March 3, 2007
Card: UFC 68
Championship(s): UFC Heavyweight Championship (Sylvia)
Venue: Nationwide Arena
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Share:
October 11, 2020
October 13, 2020