Date: April 13, 2019
Card: UFC 236
Championship(s): Interim UFC Middleweight Championship
Venue: State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 19, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: April 13, 2019
Card: UFC 236
Championship(s): Interim UFC Middleweight Championship
Venue: State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Share:
October 20, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 22, 2020
November 11, 2020