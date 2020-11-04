Date: December 4, 2004
Card: K-1 2004 WGP Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Francois Botha vs. Jerome Le Banner
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 4, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: December 4, 2004
Card: K-1 2004 WGP Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
October 9, 2020
October 12, 2020
October 11, 2020
November 2, 2020