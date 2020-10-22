As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 23

12:55am: UFC 254 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

12:00pm: Colosseum Tournament 20 (FightBoxHD)

12:30pm: Fabio Turchi vs. Nikolajs Grisunins/Maxim Prodan vs. Nicola Cristofori (DAZN)

2:00pm: Genesis 1 ($11 KSWtv.com)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

5:30pm: Fight To Win 155 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Israel Gonzalez vs. Roman Gonzalez/Juan Francisco Estrada vs. TBA (DAZN)

8:00pm: M-1 USA 5 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: All-Access: Davis vs. Santa Cruz (Showtime)

Saturday October 24

8:00am: 2020 Super 32 (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 Iron Elite Duals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: UFC 254 Prelims (ESPN+)

10:30am: 2020 Midwest Classic Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC 254 Prelims (ESPN2)

2:00pm: UFC 254 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

5:00pm: NFC 127 (FloCombat)

5:00pm: Ariel Lopez vs. Jonathan Lecona Ramos/Manuel Galaviz vs. Stevie Massey ($24.99 SouthpawPromotions.com)

5:15pm: UFC 254 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30pm: UFC 254 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:30pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 76 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Custio Clayton vs. Sergey Lipinets/Claudio Marrero vs. Xavier Hernandez (Showtime)

Sunday October 25

1:30am: Pancrase 319 (YouTube)

8:00am: 2020 Super 32 (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 Iron Elite Duals (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Submission Hunter Pro 60 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Almost a one-fight weekend, but there’s enough depth there to keep your attention.

1. UFC 254: Justin motherfucking Gaethje, making sure the paying customer gets his or hers money worth since 2011.

2. Israel Gonzalez vs. Roman Gonzalez/Juan Francisco Estrada vs. TBA: This card remains in limbo after Carlos Cuadras and Maximino Flores testing positive for COVID.

3. Custio Clayton vs. Sergey Lipinets/Claudio Marrero vs. Xavier Hernandez: Would be higher if Kudratillo Abdukakhorov was still facing Lipinets, but alas, still a decent card.

4. Genesis 1: And now it’s KSW’s turn to get into the bare knuckle game, as they put forth their first offering. Genesis allows bare knuckles, as well as elbows, and they’re launching their first card with a doozy of a headliner, longtime heavyweight stalwart Marcin Rozalski taking on former UFC heavyweight champion and journeyman extraordinaire, Josh Barnett.

5. Fight To Win 155: 10th Planet teen black belt phenom Grace Gundrum gets a worldwide audience in the main event.

6. Submission Hunter Pro 60: An all-female grappling card headlined by maybe the nicest person in combat sports, Roxanne Modafferi.

7. Fabio Turchi vs. Nikolajs Grisunins/Maxim Prodan vs. Nicola Cristofori: Who’s ready for some weekday lunchtime Italian boxing??

8. Colosseum Tournament 20: Your best/only real kickboxing card of the weekend.

9. All-Access: Davis vs. Santa Cruz: Just a week and change until the Halloween tussle.

10. 2020 Super 32: One of the biggest annual wrestling tournaments in the world resumes as wrestling makes its return.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 75kg Bout: Andrei Ostrovanu vs. Flavius Boiciuc [Colosseum Tournament 20]

4. 71kg Bout: Daniel Bolfa vs. Gabriel Bozan (30-5-2) [Colosseum Tournament 20]

3. 81kg Bout: Milos Bajovic vs. Eduard Gafencu (12-0) [Colosseum Tournament 20]

2. 95kg Bout: Anthony Burger vs. Sebastian Cozmanca (17-3) [Colosseum Tournament 20]

1. Colosseum Tournament World Heavyweight Championship: Marius Munteanu (c) vs. Freddy Kemayo (71-28-1) [Colosseum Tournament 20]

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Malik Hawkins (18-0) vs. Subriel Matias (15-1) [PBC on Showtime]

4. Junior Lightweight Bout: Claudio Marrero (24-4) vs. Xavier Martinez (15-0) [PBC on Showtime]

3. Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Bout: Josh Barnett vs. Marcin Rozalski [Genesis 1]

2. Interim IBF World Welterweight Championship: Sergey Lipinets (16-1) vs. Custio Clayton (18-0) [PBC on Showtime]

1. WBA Super World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Roman Gonzalez (c) (49-2) vs. Israel Gonzalez (25-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (22-8-1) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0) [UFC 254]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Stefan Struve (29-12) vs. Tai Tuivasa (9-3) [UFC 254]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (31-8) vs. Walt Harris (13-8) [UFC 254]

2. Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (13-4) vs. Robert Whittaker (21-5) [UFC 254]

1. UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) (28-0) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) (22-2) [UFC 254]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 210lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Brad Pearson vs. Jonavin Webb [Fight To Win 155]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Devhonte Johnson vs. Vinicius Ferreira [Fight To Win 155]

3. Submission Hunter 135lb Brown Belt No-Gi Championship: Alana Holly vs. Andreza Morais [Submission Hunter Pro 60]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Flyweight No-Gi Championship: Pati Fontes (c) vs. Grace Gundrum [Fight To Win 155]

1. Submission Hunter 130lb No-Gi Black Belt Championship: Danielle Kelly vs. Roxanne Modafferi [Submission Hunter Pro 60]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who turned a SWEET profit to the tune of sixteen sweet dollars this week attempts to keep this gravy train on biscuit wheels a’rolling!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Roman Gonzalez over Israel Gonzalez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 254

Upset of the Week: Tai Tuivasa over Stefan Struve

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Fabio Turchi vs. Nikolajs Grisunins

Related

View the original article on