Middleweight Bout: Anderson Silva (34-10 vs. Uriah Hall (15-9)

Luke Irwin: This is going to be a stinker. This is Silva’s swan song in the UFC, and Hall comes out of his shell once every three years to be entertaining. We’ve seen both be incredibly “patient” of their opponents aren’t pushing the pace, and neither fighter is too antsy to start the fun. This is going to be a horrible point-fighting kickboxing match. Silva via SD.

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (21-7) vs. Bryce Mitchell (13-0)

Luke: This feels like the kind of fight they put Fili in to test a hotshot newcomer where he gives him a good go, but is going to get overwhelmed. Fili, much as I love him, is what he is at this point. A fun, but limited fighter, who fights with his heart, and not always his head. Mitchell via R2 Submission.

Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy (6-2) vs. Maurice Greene (9-4)

Luke: Whether or not Hardy defeats Greene, I’m not certain. What I do know is that Hardy is still unbelievably green and limited and shouldn’t be a -335 favorite over anyone still. What’s interesting is that this is the first fighter Hardy’s facing who has a practical submission game. If Greene doesn’t let ego get in the way, he has a path to victory. Greene via R2 Submission.

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (19-5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-6)

Luke: Holland is a tough out as is, and Ontiveros is making his UFC debut on three-days notice and hasn’t fought since last December. Ouch. Holland via R1 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (27-10-1) vs. Thiago Moises (13-4)

Luke: Green’s developed a nice little niche for himself in Bubble UFC. He shows up, wins by unanimous decision, and returns shortly thereafter. He’s fought three times since the bubble started, all UD wins, and Moises isn’t the caliber of fighter that’s going to rock the boat for Green. Green via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 135-70

