A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.

Biggest Upset: Robin Krasniqi +350 over Dominic Boesel

Notable New Champions:

WBC International Lightweight Champion: Maxi Hughes

Maxi Hughes WBO World Featherweight Champion: Emanuel Navarrete

Emanuel Navarrete IBO/Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion: Robin Krasniqi

Robin Krasniqi Enfusion Cage Events World Welterweight Champion: Kevin Hessling

Kevin Hessling Enfusion Cage Events World Featherweight Champion: Youssef El Haji

Youssef El Haji Enfusion Cage Events World Middleweight Champion: Kevin van Heeckeren

Kevin van Heeckeren Enfusion Cage Events World Lightweight Champion: Milan Pales

Milan Pales KSW Middleweight Champion: Mamed Khalidov

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

Sandhagen’s Re-Rise: After a small hiccup against Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen responded very well to his first UFC loss and his first career finish, sending Marlon Moraes to the canvas with a wheel kick and finishing him there, getting his seemingly-inevitable title run back on track. Knockout Saturday: Not so much a storyline going forward, but a moment in time. It started Saturday afternoon with Mamed Khalidov regaining his throne and putting on, what we thought was a knockout of the year frontrunner, THEN, Joaquin Buckley brought this absurd back kick uppercut to the UFC prelims, and just when we were laughing at “hahaha, two KOTY contenders in the same night?? Ridic-“, Cory Sandhagen ended the UFC card with this thunder. Król powraca!: The king returns! Mamed Khalidov was not only king of KSW, for my money, the best promotion in Europe, for years. In my opinion, he’s the best MMA fighter to never sign to a major promotion. In the last couple years, time caught up with him, dropped his title, retired, came out of retirement, and lost again. Finally, this Saturday, what could have been his swan song and a shot at regaining his middleweight championship, he could’ve tarnished his legacy for good…and went out and did this…

