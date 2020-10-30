Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can indulge in a revered American tradition without equal…the McRib!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Gervonta Davis -700 over Leo Santa Cruz ($25)
- Naoya Inoue -1000 over Jason Moloney ($60)
- Bryce Mitchell -155 over Andre Fili ($5)
- Maurice Greene +255 over Greg Hardy ($5)
- Jack Marshman +270 over Sean Strickland ($5)
This feels like the kind of fight they put Fili in to test a hotshot newcomer where he gives him a good go, but is going to get overwhelmed. Fili, much as I love him, is what he is at this point. A fun, but limited fighter, who fights with his heart, and not always his head.
Whether or not Hardy defeats Greene, I’m not certain. What I do know is that Hardy is still unbelievably green and limited and shouldn’t be a -335 favorite over anyone still.
Last Week: $ +20.99
Year To Date: $ -313.00
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for October 30-November 1