Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can hire a complete scumbag, but one that you did your due diligence “deep dive” on!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Khabib Nurmagomedov -335 over Justin Gaethje ($10)

Tai Tuivasa EVEN over Stefan Struve ($20)

Roman Gonzalez -2000 over Israel Gonzalez ($60)

Sam Alvey +265 over Da Un Jung ($5)

Walt Harris +150 over Alexander Volkov ($5)

Ahhhh, just the remedy for a striking heavyweight on a losing streak, the chinniest heavyweight on the roster.

This is Gonzalez’s third attempt at a world title, he fell short in his first two against Jerwin Ancajas and Kal Yafai. He’s only 23, so he’s got lots more time, but has a good amount of miles on him, but he’s not in Chocolatito’s league.

Last Week: $ +16.53

Year To Date: $ -333.99

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

