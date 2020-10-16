Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, won’t need to shed blood to keep your business’s Yelp review squeaky clean!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jay Harris -2500 over Marcel Braithwaite ($60)

Thomas Almeida -140 over Jonathan Martinez ($10)

James Krause -155 over Claudio Silva ($15)

Brian Ortega +160 over Chan Sung Jung ($5)

Jessica Andrade -155 over Katlyn Chookagian ($10)

If you think the Harris line is high now, it should be a -10000 or more, Braithwaite has a paper record with zero knockouts in his career, and he’s faced some pylons.

Did James Krause have the quietest seven-fight UFC winning streak in history? Is he the least-likely fighter to run off seven in the octagon?? He’s coming off of a loss, but, I mean…he’s one fight removed from seven in a damned row!

I think Zombie overwhelms Ortega with his pressure and striking, but that’s a heavy line against him there and Ortega is certainly talented enough to take a gamble on, here.

Last Week: $ -53.33

Year To Date: $ -350.52

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

