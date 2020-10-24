Interim IBF World Welterweight Championship: Sergey Lipinets (16-1) vs. Custio Clayton (18-0)

Luke Irwin: Clayton has a pretty record and an Olympic pedigree, but he’s never fought outside of Canada and doesn’t have a marquee win to speak of. He’s a fill-in for Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, which would have been a MUCH better fight, but alas. Lipinets via R9 TKO.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Claudio Marrero (24-4) vs. Xavier Martinez (15-0)

Luke: Martinez hasn’t gone past the sixth round in three years, as he’s slowly been creeping up in competition. Marrero has alternated wins and losses over those same three years, getting put down when the competition ramps up. So the question is has Martinez taken that next step to take Marrero down. If it was even a year ago, I’d say no, but Marrero is another year older and more miles on the odometer, so I think the time is right for the 22-year old. Martinez via R6 TKO.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Malik Hawkins (18-0) vs. Subriel Matias (15-1)

Luke: Hawkins via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 130-68

