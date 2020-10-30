Heavyweight Bout: Dereck Chisora (32-9) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (17-0)

Luke Irwin: Usyk gets his first real test against heavyweight in Chisora, who will never be heavyweight champion, but who brings it every fight and is capable of some fun bangers. He just doesn’t have the horses to stay with Usyk, especially over twelve rounds, but he’ll make Oleks earn it, and might even put him on his wallet during it. Usyk via R10 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: George Kambosos Jr. (18-0) vs. Lee Selby (28-2)

Luke: This is the toughest test of Kambosos’s career, as this is a fight that would make the 27-year old. Selby’s clearly slowing down, though. After his loss to Josh Warrington, he narrowly escaped with wins over Omar Douglas and Ricky Burns, which were fights he would have coasted through in years past. This will go to the cards, and Selby will keep it close, but I think Kambosos pushes through to the next faze of his career. Kambosos Jr. via SD.

Vacant WBO World Female Middleweight Championship: Hannah Rankin (9-4) vs. Savannah Marshall (8-0)

Luke: Marshall via UD.

Related

View the original article on