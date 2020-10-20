Date: April 10, 2010
Card: UFC 112
Championship(s): UFC Lightweight Championship (Penn)
Venue: Concert Arena
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: BJ Penn vs. Frankie Edgar I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Oct 20, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: April 10, 2010
Card: UFC 112
Championship(s): UFC Lightweight Championship (Penn)
Venue: Concert Arena
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Share:
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 18, 2020