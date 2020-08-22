Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) vs. Pedro Munhoz (18-4)

Luke Irwin: A former lightweight/featherweight headliner past his prime, dropping down to bantamweight as his last card in the deck. We’ve seen it with Kenny Florian, we’ve seen it with Jose Aldo, and now Edgar is here. In Munhoz, he’s not getting a warm, easy welcome fight, he’s getting a dog that can fight. It didn’t end well for the previous two and won’t end well here. His declining speed, skills, footwork, combined with the physical drain of a new weight class won’t bode well for Frankie. Munhoz via R2 TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (9-1) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (24-14)

Luke: That’s OK Vegas, keep making OSP and underdog against another hotshot up-and-coming light heavyweight. He enjoys it! Know what OSP does to young 205ers, do ya? Menifield, meet Von Flue. Saint Preux via R1 Submission.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (13-4) vs. Mike Rodriguez (10-4)

Luke: We’ve got ourselves a couple of light heavyweights who have been utterly bad since coming into the UFC. Combined UFC record? 1-4 with one no contest after a Rodriguez loss was overturned due to his opponent taking a drug mostly-used for treating breast cancer. NOT GREAT, FELLAS. These two are strikers by trade, but Rodriguez has shown he can deliver at least flashes of competency in the octagon. Rodriguez via R2 TKO.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova (9-1) vs. Shana Dobson (3-4)

Luke: Agapova is a fighter on the rise, a 9-1 record, a finish of Hannah Cifers in her UFC debut, and performance of the night bonuses in her final Invicta and debut UFC fights. Barber is…3-4. On a three-fight losing streak in the UFC. Knocked out in her last contest. I don’t know why this was booked. 125 is a horrifically shallow division. Agapova via R1 Submission.

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (12-1) vs. Dwight Grant (10-2)

Luke: Both of these men had fighters pull out and this bout got put together at the last minute, so there’s no way each other had any time to in-depth study and train for each other, so this could go any way. Both guys prefer fisticuffs, but the unfamiliarity might make each other tentative. It should be a decent boxing match that goes to the cards. Rodriguez via SD.

