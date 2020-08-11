A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.



Biggest Upset: Lucas Santamaria +750 over Mykal Fox

Notable New Champions:

Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Champion: David Morrell

David Morrell Interim WBA World Welterweight Champion: Jamal James

Jamal James RIZIN Bantamweight Champion: Kai Asakura

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

Women’s Boxing Buzz!: All too rarely, women’s boxing has a spotlight shown on them, but thanks to Natasha Jonas and Terri Harper, they have some shine again. These two went out on Matchroom’s Fight Camp, and for the second week, Fight Camp delivered the fight of the weekend, as these two women went to absolute war in a world title contest that ended in a draw. Eddie Hearn’s already mentioned that he wants to run it back. Now let’s just get rid of the dumb two-minute rounds. Not Dead Yet: BOY, did Chris Weidman have to have this one to preserve any kind of career, and to his credit, he put in two quality rounds before gassing in the third, but still taking an emphatic win over Omari Akhmedov. He’s nowhere near the title scene with that outing, but the former middleweight champ will still be around for a little bit. The Black Beast is Back, At Least!: Derrick Lewis needed this one. He’s at his highest point since that baffling Ngannou fight, rebounded from back-to-back losses, and earned his third win in a row, first by stoppage, in evading Aleksei Oleinik submissions and finishing him with strikes.

Related

View the original article on