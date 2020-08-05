Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can run your major college football conference in totally normal, not weird ways!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Myles Jury -225 over Georgi Karakhanyan ($20)

Matt Mitrione -130 over Timothy Johnson ($15)

Omari Akhmedov EVEN over Chris Weidman ($10)

Julija Stoliarenko +190 over Yana Kunitskaya ($5)

Terri Harper -1000 over Natasha Jonas ($50)

Can you imagine five years ago saying Weidman vs. Akhmedov would happen? When Weidman was the undefeated champ and Akhmedov was being stopped repeatedly on the midcard? And that you’d really have to think about the outcome? Weidman looks so shot lately, getting stopped in his last five out of six fights, that I don’t like his odds against anyone, much less afighter who’s gone 5-0-1 in his last six.

Stoliarenko over Kunitskaya is my biggest upset pick of the weekend. The Bellator champ is a late-replacement, but she’s an absolute submission ace, and Kunitskaya can be susceptible towards the tap.

Last Week: $ +37.25

Year To Date: $ -137.79

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

