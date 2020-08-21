Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can build your own weather machine to control the sun and stave off the darkness!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ovince Saint Preux +105 over Alonzo Minefield ($10)

Pedro Munhoz -260 over Frankie Edgar ($35)

Ryan Bader -150 over Vadim Nemkov ($10)

Delfine Persoon +325 over Katie Taylor ($5)

Dillian Whyte -400 over Alexander Povetkin ($40)

A former lightweight/featherweight headliner past his prime, dropping down to bantamweight as his last card in the deck. We’ve seen it with Kenny Florian, we’ve seen it with Jose Aldo, and now Edgar is here. In Munhoz, he’s not getting a warm, easy welcome fight, he’s getting a dog that can fight. It didn’t end well for the previous two and won’t end well here. His declining speed, skills, footwork, combined with the physical drain of a new weight class won’t bode well for Frankie.

Bader’s game has really shined since he’s established himself in Bellator. Bader Two-Belts will defend his light heavyweight title the way he always does. Pressure, strength, and if he’s able to withstand some good strikes, he’s as good as gold. Nemkov’s sambo background could create an interesting wrestling challenge for Bader, but Bader has the kind of MMA wrestling game that is both devastatingly effective, and cripplingly boring. Bader’s chin can be touched, but Nemkov doesn’t have that amount of raw power.

Last Week: $ -53.46

Year To Date: $ -212.36

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

