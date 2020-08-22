Interim WBC/Vacant WBC Diamond World Heavyweight Championships: Dillian Whyte (c) (27-1) vs. Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1) [Matchroom Fight Camp]

Luke Irwin: Povetkin is turning 41 soon and a little past his best-by date, but he’s still game, and drew a young, hungry Michael Hunter last time out. I think this will be better than expected, but Whyte needs to make hay while the sun is still shining on his world title hopes. Whyte via R11 KO.

WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF World Women’s Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (15-0) vs. Delfine Persoon (44-2)

Luke: Their first fight was razor-thin when it went to the cards, with the scores being 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95. Can’t get much closer than that. Despite Persoon not thinking the fight was great due to Taylor’s holding, the rest of us thought it was an absolute barnburner. What it’s going to come down to are three things, to me. First, can Persoon adjust to Taylor’s hugging and holding? She worked her ass off and gave Taylor the biggest challenge of her pro career, but she often found herself getting entangled in Taylor’s web, has she made the necessary adjustments in camp to avoid that? Secondly, will Taylor mix it up? Is she comfortable with how the first fight went, barely escaping, and thinks her gameplan will work again? Or does she surprise Persoon and come out with pressure? Thirdly, what will the ref allow? Sparkle Lee kept her hands pretty clean in their first contest, not handing out warnings, deductions, or even real admonishment for Taylor’s clutching. The ref could decide the outcome here. Persoon surprised Taylor in their first bout, and we just saw last week what can happen when a scrappy brawler frustrates a decorated technician who takes her time getting going in the McCaskill-Braekhus fight, but I think Taylor’s acumen is too sharp, and she realizes now that this isn’t a walk in the park and will prepare thusly. Taylor via UD.

Super Middleweight Bout: Jack Cullen (18-2) vs. Zak Chelli (7-1)

Luke: Cullen via SD.

