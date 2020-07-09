Select Page

Top Rank on ESPN: Forrest vs. Takam Picks

Top Rank on ESPN: Forrest vs. Takam Picks
Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Takam (38-5-1) vs. Jerry Forrest (26-3)

Luke Irwin: The heavyweights finally take center stage! Takam is what he is, and has always been, a B-level fighter who jobs out to the A’s. His last four losses? Chisora, Joshua, Parker, Povetkin. He’s still a decent-enough name, especially for a heavyweight get on a weeknight, but Forrest is a level below Takam, despite his heavy hands. Takam via UD.

Junior Featherweight Bout: Carlos Castro (25-0) vs. Cesar Juarez (25-8)

Luke: This fight is closer than it appears. Disregard Juarez’s record, he’s faced bangers and has fought over his head since he just about started. He’s a quality fighter who’s dropped a lot of split-decisions and majority-decisions. He comes to fight, and he’s still only 28. Castro has been built properly, and I think Juarez is going to drop another on the cards due to his reckless style. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and for a fighter with Castro’s pedigree, it’ll cost him some rounds. Castro via MD.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Joshafat Ortiz (7-0) vs. Joshua Orta (6-0)

Luke: Ortiz via SD.

