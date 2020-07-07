Top Rank on ESPN: Castaneda vs. Zepeda Picks

Welterweight Bout: Jose Zepeda (31-2) vs. Kendo Castaneda (17-1)

Luke Irwin: The original bout, which was to be Zepeda against Ivan Baranchyk, was going to be maybe the best matchup of Top Rank’s Summer Series, however, Baranchyk had to pull out, and, credit to Castaneda for stepping up, but this is a major step down for us as viewers. Zepeda via R6 TKO.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Andy Vences (23-1-1) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (20-2)

Luke: I know that Vences is the A-side fighter here, but Vargas is no can. They’re more evenly-matched than at first blush. Vences has the size and reach, but Vargas has some serious pop in his hands and could surprise Vences with a knockdown. I think this is much closer than many think and it goes to the cards. Vences via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Alejandro Salinas (10-3) vs. Andres Cortes (12-0)

Luke: Cortes via R3 TKO.

2020 Picks Record: 87-41